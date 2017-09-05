More protests of Trump's plan to end DACA expected

Julia Paley, of Arlington, Va., with the DMV Sanctuary Congregation Network, dances with a sign that reads "DACA Don't Destroy Dreamers Dreams" during a rally supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, outside the White House, in Washington, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. A plan President Donald Trump is expected to announce Tuesday for young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children was embraced by some top Republicans on Monday and denounced by others as the beginning of a "civil war" within the party. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo