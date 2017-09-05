Nation & World

US pledges to return Philippine church bells but unsure when

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 3:44 AM

MANILA, Philippines

The U.S. ambassador to the Philippines has pledged that Washington will return three church bells seized by American forces as war spoils more than a century ago.

Ambassador Sung Kim said the two governments have discussed the return of the Balangiga bells, named for the village from which they were taken in the southern Philippines. He told reporters Tuesday that the U.S. is "deeply committed that the bells are returned to the Filipino people," but that he could not specify when that would happen.

Filipinos revere the Balangiga bells as symbols of their long struggle for independence. The bells gave the signal in the early 1900s for Filipino insurgents to attack American soldiers who were occupying Balangiga after the U.S. took possession of the Philippines following the Spanish-American War.

