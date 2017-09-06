Indian journalist gunned down outside her home

Unidentified relatives of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh cry at her residence in Bangalore, India, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Police say a senior Indian journalist was fatally shot by unidentified attackers in the southern Indian city of Bangalore. Police say the assailants pumped bullets into Gauri Lankesh on Tuesday as she left her car after reaching her home in Bangalore, the Karnataka state capital. The attackers fled the scene. AP Photo)