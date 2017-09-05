Nation & World

Texas seeks swift reversal of blocked 'sanctuary cities' law

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 2:26 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking a federal appeals court for an emergency order blocking a lower ruling that kept Texas' new anti-"sanctuary cities" law from taking effect.

In a filing Tuesday, Paxton requested expedited consideration and a ruling from the U.S. 5th Circuit Court within two days.

A San Antonio-based federal judge last week temporarily suspended Texas' new law amid a lawsuit questioning its constitutionality. The law had been set to kick in Sept. 1.

It allows police to inquire about people's immigration status during routine interactions like traffic stops. Police chiefs also could face removal from office and even criminal charges for not complying with federal requests to hold people jailed on non-immigration offenses longer for possible deportation.

Opponents call it a "show your papers" law.

