The Latest: Rules may have required tougher review at dam

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, water gushes from the Oroville Dam's main spillway in Oroville, Calif. An independent team of dam experts says bad design and construction a half-century ago contributed to a disastrous spillway collapse at the nation's tallest dam. Dam-safety experts investigating February's spillway failures at the Oroville Dam say California should have assessed the original flaws. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo