Gifts from a friend or bribes? Sen. Menendez trial to begin

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, in Union Beach, N.J. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the trial of Menendez and Florida ophthalmologist, Dr. Salomon Melgen. They are charged with a conspiracy in which, prosecutors say, Menendez lobbied for Melgen’s business interests in exchange for political donations and gifts. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo