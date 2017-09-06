The Latest: Trump discusses North Korea with China's Xi

The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local):
8 p.m.
President Donald Trump has discussed North Korea's strongest nuclear test yet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng), as the U.S. proposes crippling new sanctions and world leaders tussle over whether pressure or dialogue is the best way to rein in the rogue nation.
The White House is stressing the U.S. and Chinese leaders' joint commitment to ridding the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons. But differences are clear on how best to reach that remote goal as fears escalate over Pyongyang's emerging capability to strike America with a nuclear-tipped missile.
China's state news agency says Xi expressed China's adamant position about "resolving the nuclear issue through talks." Trump noted China's "essential role" and pledged more communication with China "to find a solution as early as possible," Xinhua (shihn-wah) reports.
__
1:07 p.m.
President Donald Trump says neither he nor China's leader will put up with North Korea's provocative actions.
Trump commented Wednesday after speaking by telephone earlier in the day with Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng).
Trump says Xi doesn't want to see what's happening in North Korea and that Xi "agrees with me 100 percent." North Korea conducted another nuclear test over the weekend.
When asked whether he would take military action against North Korea, Trump said military action is "not our first choice," adding: "We will see what happens."
In a conversation Tuesday with Britain's Prime Minister, the White House says Trump stressed that "now is not the time to talk to North Korea" and that "all options remain open" to defend the U.S. and its allies.
__
9:03 a.m.
President Donald Trump has spoken with the leaders of Britain and Australia about North Korea's latest nuclear test.
The White House Wednesday released details of calls Tuesday with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
To May, Trump stressed "now is not the time to talk to North Korea" and that "all options remain open to defend the United States and its allies." He and May agreed to continue work on "increasing diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea."
Trump and Turnbull "confirmed that their two countries will intensify joint efforts to denuclearize North Korea." Trump repeated his commitment to "defending the homeland, territories, and allies of the United States, using all available diplomatic and military capabilities."
Trump is to speak Wednesday with China's president.
Comments