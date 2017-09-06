Nation & World

Georgia governor declares state of emergency ahead of Irma

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 12:34 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency in the state's six coastal counties ahead of menacing Hurricane Irma.

Deal said Wednesday his emergency order ensures aid for communities along Georgia's 100-mile (160-kilometer) coastline, prohibits price gouging for fuel and other goods and services. It also relaxes regulations on trucking to allow increased deliveries of storm relief supplies.

Irma roared through the Caribbean with powerful 185-mph winds Wednesday on its way toward southern Florida. Emergency managers in Georgia said tropical storm force winds could reach the state over the weekend. No evacuations were ordered as great uncertainty remained about the hurricane's precise path.

Coastal Georgia evacuated last October in a brush with Hurricane Matthew, which killed three people and left widespread damage without making landfall in the state.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

This 5-foot rattlesnake was caught with tongs at power plant

This 5-foot rattlesnake was caught with tongs at power plant 0:49

This 5-foot rattlesnake was caught with tongs at power plant
Space Station camera captures tremendous view of Hurricane Irma 4:53

Space Station camera captures tremendous view of Hurricane Irma
Take a flight right through Hurricane Irma with great view of her eye 1:12

Take a flight right through Hurricane Irma with great view of her eye

View More Video