Australian court dismisses challenge to gay marriage survey

Gay rights advocates Independent Australian Federal Member of Parliament Andrew Wilkie, left, and director of Rainbow Families Victoria, Felicity Marlowe, right, leave the High Court in Melbourne on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Australians will be surveyed on their support for gay marriage from next week after the nation's highest court on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, dismissed challenges to the government's power to conduct the postal ballot without Senate permission. AAP Image via AP Joe Castro