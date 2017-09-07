Nation & World

Police officers help deliver baby girl for panicking parents

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 5:02 AM

HAZLET, N.J.

A pair of New Jersey police officers became midwives for a day — helping a woman deliver a baby girl when she and her husband arrived at the station seeking help.

According to a Facebook posting, Hazlet police Sgt. Kevin Geoghan and Patrolman Pat Kiley came to the aid of the expectant mother and her "frantic" husband. Geoghan, who took charge of the delicate operation, helped deliver the girl at 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday.

The officers say the mother and the newborn baby girl appeared to be in good health. They were escorted to the hospital by the Hazlet Township First Aid Squad.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a flight right through Hurricane Irma with great view of her eye

Take a flight right through Hurricane Irma with great view of her eye 1:12

Take a flight right through Hurricane Irma with great view of her eye
This 5-foot rattlesnake was caught with tongs at power plant 0:49

This 5-foot rattlesnake was caught with tongs at power plant
Space Station camera captures tremendous view of Hurricane Irma 4:53

Space Station camera captures tremendous view of Hurricane Irma

View More Video