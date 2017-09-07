Spain seeks legal action against Catalan independence bid

Catalonia regional President Carles Puigdemont, right, applauds next to vice-president Oriol Junqueras, left, after the voting during a plenary session at the Parliament of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Catalan lawmakers are voting on a bill that will allow regional authorities to officially call an Oct. 1 referendum on a split from Spain, making concrete a years-long defiance of central authorities, who see the vote as illegal. Manu Fernandez AP Photo