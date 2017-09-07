Nation & World

Activist group hangs effigies of KKK figures in Richmond

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 6:52 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Effigies of clowns in Ku Klux Klan robes have been hung from a tree in a Richmond park.

Activist art collective INDECLINE took responsibility for the action in a statement Thursday morning. It says the installation is in protest at the "White Nationalist uprising in the United States."

The group says it chose Richmond because of its legacy as the capitol of the Confederacy.

INDECLINE is the same group that put up life-sized naked statues of Donald Trump across the country last year.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports police had closed the park by 8 a.m. and cordoned off the immediate area in crime scene tape.

