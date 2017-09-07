Commissioner: Officer who shot man in the back will be fired

Philadelphia's police commissioner says a white officer who fatally shot a black man in the back during a traffic stop will be fired.
Commissioner Richard Ross said Thursday that Officer Ryan Pownall has been suspended and will lose his job next month.
Ross says the 12-year police veteran used "poor judgment" when he fired on David Jones on June 8.
Surveillance video shows Jones running away as he's shot. He was stopped for riding a dirt bike on city streets and police say he reached for a weapon.
The shooting led to protests, including a Black Lives Matter protest outside Pownall's home. The city police union president called the protesters a "pack of rabid animals."
Ross says some of the protests outside the officer's home were "out of bounds."
