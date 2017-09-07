Nation & World

Commissioner: Officer who shot man in the back will be fired

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 11:15 AM

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia's police commissioner says a white officer who fatally shot a black man in the back during a traffic stop will be fired.

Commissioner Richard Ross said Thursday that Officer Ryan Pownall has been suspended and will lose his job next month.

Ross says the 12-year police veteran used "poor judgment" when he fired on David Jones on June 8.

Surveillance video shows Jones running away as he's shot. He was stopped for riding a dirt bike on city streets and police say he reached for a weapon.

The shooting led to protests, including a Black Lives Matter protest outside Pownall's home. The city police union president called the protesters a "pack of rabid animals."

Ross says some of the protests outside the officer's home were "out of bounds."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Hurricane Irma

Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Hurricane Irma 3:36

Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Hurricane Irma
Watch woman slip cuffs, speed away in police car and lead officers on 23-minute, 100 mph chase 2:44

Watch woman slip cuffs, speed away in police car and lead officers on 23-minute, 100 mph chase
Take a flight right through Hurricane Irma with great view of her eye 1:12

Take a flight right through Hurricane Irma with great view of her eye

View More Video