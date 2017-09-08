On Capitol Hill, Trump Jr. denies collusion with Russia

The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., spent about five hours speaking privately to Senate investigators at the Capitol.
The staff of the Senate Judiciary Committee is just one group investigating whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the outcome of last year's presidential election.
Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer last year after being offered information about his father's likely Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. In a public statement ahead of his appearance Thursday, Trump Jr. said that the meeting in June 2016 at Trump Tower in New York was simply an opportunity to learn about Clinton's "fitness, character or qualifications."
Trump Jr. has insisted that he didn't collude with Russia to hurt Clinton's campaign.
