On Capitol Hill, Trump Jr. denies collusion with Russia

In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr.'s scheduled visit to Capitol Hill on Thursday marks a new phase in the Senate investigation of Moscow's meddling in the 2016 election and a meeting that the president's eldest son had with Russians during the campaign. Staff from the Senate Judiciary Committee _ one of three congressional committees conducting investigations _ plan to privately interview the younger Trump. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo