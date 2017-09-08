In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr.'s scheduled visit to Capitol Hill on Thursday marks a new phase in the Senate investigation of Moscow's meddling in the 2016 election and a meeting that the president's eldest son had with Russians during the campaign. Staff from the Senate Judiciary Committee _ one of three congressional committees conducting investigations _ plan to privately interview the younger Trump.
Nation & World

On Capitol Hill, Trump Jr. denies collusion with Russia

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ERIC TUCKER and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press

September 08, 2017 12:37 AM

WASHINGTON

The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., spent about five hours speaking privately to Senate investigators at the Capitol.

The staff of the Senate Judiciary Committee is just one group investigating whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the outcome of last year's presidential election.

Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer last year after being offered information about his father's likely Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. In a public statement ahead of his appearance Thursday, Trump Jr. said that the meeting in June 2016 at Trump Tower in New York was simply an opportunity to learn about Clinton's "fitness, character or qualifications."

Trump Jr. has insisted that he didn't collude with Russia to hurt Clinton's campaign.

