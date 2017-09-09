Nation & World

US-backed forces launch east Syria campaign against IS

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 4:51 AM

BEIRUT

A U.S.-backed Syrian force says it has launched military operations against the Islamic State group in eastern Syria, heightening the possibility of conflict with rival, Russian-backed government forces, which are running their own operations in the same area.

The predominantly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces announced Saturday its Deir el-Zour Military Council has launched operation "Jazeera Storm" to defeat IS militants in the resource-rich Deir el-Zour province.

Syrian government forces broke an IS siege against the provincial capital, also called Deir el-Zour, last week.

The SDF remain locked in battle with IS militants over the jihadists' de-facto capital city, Raqqa, in north Syria. The U.S. military is providing ground and air support.

