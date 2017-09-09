Nation & World

Trump urges anyone in Irma's path to 'get out of its way'

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

September 09, 2017 3:21 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is cautioning people in Irma's path to "get out of its way" and not worry about their possessions.

Trump says property is replaceable but lives are not, and that safety must come first.

The president commented at a weekend Cabinet meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. He posted a brief video of his remarks on Twitter.

Trump says the nation is grieving for those who've been killed by the powerful storm, which spent the week churning its way across the Caribbean, leaving death and destruction in its wake. Hurricane Irma is forecast to hit Florida's Keys and southwest coast early Sunday.

Trump says the U.S. is as prepared as it can be for a storm as monstrous as Irma.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Make sure your pet is ready for a disaster

Make sure your pet is ready for a disaster 0:49

Make sure your pet is ready for a disaster
Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S. 1:37

Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S.
Think your data was stolen during the Equifax breach? Here's what to do next 0:57

Think your data was stolen during the Equifax breach? Here's what to do next

View More Video