AP Explains: What's behind Rohingya exodus from Myanmar

FILE - In this June 26, 2014, file photo, a Rohingya boy covers his face at Dar Paing camp for refugees on the outskirts of Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar. Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims have been called the world's most persecuted minority, a people without a country. Recently, in numbers estimated to be nearing 300,000, Rohingya have been fleeing for their lives into already-crowded refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh. It is the third such mass exodus in four decades. Gemunu Amarasinghe, File AP Photo