German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes Israeli President Reuven Rivlin for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes Israeli President Reuven Rivlin for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Markus Schreiber AP Photo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes Israeli President Reuven Rivlin for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Markus Schreiber AP Photo

Nation & World

Germany's Merkel points to Iran talks as model for NKorea

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 2:19 AM

BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pointing to the negotiations that led to Iran curtailing its nuclear program as a possible model for tackling the crisis over North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.

Merkel stressed in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper published Sunday that a diplomatic solution is the only viable way to resolve the crisis. She added, "If our participation in talks is wanted, I will say yes immediately."

The five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and Germany conducted long-running talks with Iran that led to a 2015 deal for international sanctions to be lifted in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear activities.

Merkel said: "I could also imagine such a format to settle the North Korea conflict."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Make sure your pet is ready for a disaster

Make sure your pet is ready for a disaster 0:49

Make sure your pet is ready for a disaster
Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S. 1:37

Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S.
Think your data was stolen during the Equifax breach? Here's what to do next 0:57

Think your data was stolen during the Equifax breach? Here's what to do next

View More Video