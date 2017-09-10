Ukrainian police line up at the Krakovets check point on the Ukraine-Poland border, in Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Former Georgian President and former Ukraine official, Mikheil Shaakashvili is attempting to return to Ukraine although both his Ukrainian and Georgia passports are no longer valid.
Ukrainian police line up at the Krakovets check point on the Ukraine-Poland border, in Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Former Georgian President and former Ukraine official, Mikheil Shaakashvili is attempting to return to Ukraine although both his Ukrainian and Georgia passports are no longer valid. Efrem Lukatsky AP Photo
Stateless ex-leader Saakashvili to try to enter Ukraine

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 3:15 AM

RZESZOW, Poland

Mikheil Saakashvili, the former governor of Ukraine's corruption-plagued Odessa region, has set off from a Polish city to the Ukraine border where he plans to try to re-enter the country that has revoked his citizenship.

Saakashvili told journalists in the Polish city of Rzeszow on Sunday: "I will not give up until I can cross the border." Rzeszow is about 75 kilometers (45 miles) from the border.

Saakashvili was president of his native Georgia in 2004-2013. He earned plaudits for fighting corruption, but sparked animosity for what critics regarded as authoritarian tendencies.

He went into self-exile after leaving the presidency and was appointed to the Ukrainian governorship in 2015. He resigned about 18 months later, complaining of obstruction.

President Petro Poroshenko rescinded his Ukrainian citizenship in July for reasons that have not been detailed.

