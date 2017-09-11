Damaged palm fronds lay on Baie Orientale beach, after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Saint Martin, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. Significant damage was reported on the island that is split between French and Dutch control.
Damaged palm fronds lay on Baie Orientale beach, after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Saint Martin, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. Significant damage was reported on the island that is split between French and Dutch control. Amandine Ascensio AP Photo
Nation & World

French hurricane rescues raise anger, racial questions

By THOMAS ADAMSON Associated Press

September 11, 2017 7:09 AM

PARIS

Some black and mixed-race residents of the hurricane-devastated French territory of St. Martin have expressed anger at a perception that white tourists were given priority during the evacuation of the island that France acquired during colonial times.

The anger over perceived discrimination — whether or not based on fact — is exposing underlying racial tensions that have long plagued France's far-flung former colonies, especially its Caribbean islands.

St. Martin resident Johana Soudiagom told local television Guadeloupe 1ere that mainly white people were selected for evacuation on Friday following Hurricane Irma above mixed-race islanders on a boat from the French island of La Desirade.

On Monday, France's Representative Council of Black Associations (CRAN) wrote to the French government asking for a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of the Irma catastrophe.

