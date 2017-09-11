Greitens meets with black faith leaders ahead of verdict

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens walks in speak to civic leaders and clergy at Washington Metropolitan AME Zion Church ahead of a verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley is accused in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase, prompting clergy to warn of possible unrest if he is acquitted. Former St. Louis officer Jason Stockley's trial ended last month, but Judge Timothy Wilson has yet to rule. Jeff Roberson AP Photo