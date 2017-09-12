Security clearance points to problems with access to secrets

FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., listens during a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Warner said an overhaul of the security clearance process is long overdue, particularly if the U.S. government is going to continue to attract top-notch workers and recent graduates, and not hamper transitions of mid-career intelligence professionals from agency to agency. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo