Thousands of stranded Syrians flee border camp near Jordan

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2017 file photo shows the informal Rukban camp for displaced Syrians, between the Jordan and Syria borders. Syrian opposition activists and witnesses say thousands of Syrians stranded on the border with Jordan have fled one makeshift camp for another, running from shelling and nearby fighting between Syrian rebels and government forces. A Jordanian official confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, that residents of the Hadalat camp in the remote desert of southeastern Syria “were moved.” Syrian activists say the last residents fled Hadalat last week, with most heading the larger border camp of Rukban. Raad Adayleh, File AP Photo