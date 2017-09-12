Zimbabwe's first lady denies assault, says she was attacked

FILE -- In this Friday, Sept, 1, 2017 file photo, Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe, right, is seen with her husband Robert Mugabe at a rally in Gweru, Zimbabwe. Representatives of Zimbabwe's first lady say a young woman who accused her of assault was the actual aggressor, allegedly attacking her with a knife while drunk, according to a court document filed in South Africa, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo