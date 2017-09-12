Gay couple denied baby through surrogate challenges Utah law

Attorney Edwin Wall speaks before the state Supreme Court, Tuesday Sept. 12, 2017, in Salt Lake City, for a married Utah gay couple over a law that prevents married gay men from having biological children through surrogacy. A gay couple denied the chance to have a baby using a surrogate challenged a Utah law's reference to heterosexual parents, which illustrates the legal complications LGBT couples can face when starting families amid a national patchwork of surrogacy laws. The Salt Lake Tribune, via AP, Pool Al Hartmann