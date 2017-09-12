Nation & World

Virginia military college to keep its Confederate statues

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 2:39 PM

LEXINGTON, Va.

A Virginia military college has decided to keep its Confederate statues but consider adding more historical context in light of a violent white nationalist rally last month.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the board of the Virginia Military Institute met Tuesday and decided to keep its statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson and another meant to honor VMI cadets who fought and died for the Confederacy.

VMI Board of Visitors President John William Bowland suggested adding a plaque to honor cadets who fought for the Union.

A number of Virginia communities, including Richmond, are debating what to do with Confederate monuments and other symbols since the rally in Charlottesville that descended into deadly violence.

