Nation & World

Arizona high court to hear Medicaid expansion challenge

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 4:07 PM

PHOENIX

The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge from Republican state lawmakers to the Medicaid expansion pushed through the Legislature four years ago by former Gov. Jan Brewer.

Tuesday's decision from the state's highest court comes six months after the court of appeals ruled against the lawmakers. That court said a hospital assessment that pays the state costs of insuring more than 400,000 low-income residents is constitutional.

Brewer battled fellow Republicans in the Legislature for months in 2013 over the expansion.

The state's share of costs are paid by a hospital assessment. Republican lawmakers who sued call that a tax requiring a 2/3 majority vote to pass. A trial court and the court of appeals ruled against the GOP lawmakers.

The Goldwater Institute is representing the GOP lawmakers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Camera captures small plane crashing into tree in parking lot

Camera captures small plane crashing into tree in parking lot 0:31

Camera captures small plane crashing into tree in parking lot
From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path 1:41

From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path
Video shows looters at the Shops at Midtown Miami 2:17

Video shows looters at the Shops at Midtown Miami

View More Video