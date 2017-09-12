Nation & World

Jimmy Carter: US more like 'oligarchy' than 'democracy'

By BILL BARROW Associated Press

September 12, 2017 5:31 PM

ATLANTA

Former President Jimmy Carter says the U.S. functions more like an "oligarchy than a democracy," and he is sharply critical of U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump.

The former president says Trump should talk openly with North Korea about a peace treaty, rather than deal in threats.

Carter also says he has no hope Trump can broker peace between Israel and Palestinians. Trump has backed off the long-held U.S. position advocating a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Carter made his remarks Tuesday to several hundred supporters of his post-presidency Carter Center in Atlanta.

The former president's unsolicited advice to Trump is "keep the peace, promote human rights and tell the truth."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Camera captures small plane crashing into tree in parking lot

Camera captures small plane crashing into tree in parking lot 0:31

Camera captures small plane crashing into tree in parking lot
From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path 1:41

From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path
Video shows looters at the Shops at Midtown Miami 2:17

Video shows looters at the Shops at Midtown Miami

View More Video