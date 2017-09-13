Nation & World

Sheriff's deputy delivers own son in back seat of family car

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 8:27 AM

BOSTON, N.Y.

A sheriff's deputy in western New York has delivered his own son in the back seat of the family vehicle after his wife went into labor while they were headed to a hospital.

Eric and Kelly Szkatulkski (skuh-TUHL'-skee) were on their way to a Buffalo hospital from their home south of the city Monday night when she began to give birth in the vehicle. Eric pulled over to the side of the road. He's a deputy with the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Eric Szkatulkski helped his wife give birth in the back seat to their 8-pound, 5-ounce boy. The couple named him Eli. An ambulance crew arrived and took the mother and baby to the hospital. Both are said to be doing fine.

Eli is the couple's third son.

