Indonesia releases family detained for joining IS in Syria

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 2:37 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

An Indonesian family that spent nearly two years with the Islamic State group in Syria has denounced IS militants as interested only in power, money and sex in a video released by Indonesia's counterterrorism agency.

The family was detained at the agency's de-radicalization center near the capital, Jakarta, after returning to Indonesia in mid-August and was released on Wednesday.

In the video, family members described IS as rotten, a "crocodile hole" and hated by God.

In July, an Associated Press team in the Syrian city of Raqqa met with members of the family who were living in a camp for the displaced.

They said they had expected an Islamic utopia when they traveled two years ago from Jakarta to IS's self-proclaimed capital but instead found brutality and terror.

