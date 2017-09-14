In this March 30, 2017 photo, Roger Stone talks to reporters outside a courtroom in New York. Stone, a longtime adviser to President Trump, says he will appear before the House intelligence committee on Sept. 26.
In this March 30, 2017 photo, Roger Stone talks to reporters outside a courtroom in New York. Stone, a longtime adviser to President Trump, says he will appear before the House intelligence committee on Sept. 26. Seth Wenig AP Photo
In this March 30, 2017 photo, Roger Stone talks to reporters outside a courtroom in New York. Stone, a longtime adviser to President Trump, says he will appear before the House intelligence committee on Sept. 26. Seth Wenig AP Photo

Nation & World

Longtime Trump ally Stone to appear before House intel panel

By JULIE PACE AP Washington Bureau Chief

September 14, 2017 11:49 AM

WASHINGTON

A longtime adviser to President Donald Trump says he will appear before the House intelligence committee on Sept. 26.

The adviser is Roger Stone, a Republican strategist who has known Trump for many years and informally advised him during the 2016 campaign.

Stone says the session is currently closed, though he asked previously for his appearance to be public. He says he's asking for the "immediate release" of transcripts from his appearance so there will be "no confusion or misinformation" about his appearance.

Stone has said he communicated during the presidential campaign with Guccifer 2.0, the unnamed hacker who has taken credit for breaking into Democratic National Committee email servers. But Stone has denied that he worked with Russian officials to influence the presidential election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Bonita Springs residents return home to find neighborhood devastated by Hurricane Irma flooding

Bonita Springs residents return home to find neighborhood devastated by Hurricane Irma flooding 1:33

Bonita Springs residents return home to find neighborhood devastated by Hurricane Irma flooding
Hurricane Irma inundated this national monument with water 2:15

Hurricane Irma inundated this national monument with water
Nun with chainsaw gets to work on Irma clean-up 0:23

Nun with chainsaw gets to work on Irma clean-up

View More Video