US nuke commander 'assumes' North Koreans tested H-bomb

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2017, file photo, a man watches a TV news program on a public screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while reporting North Korea's possible nuclear test in Tokyo. The top commander of U.S. nuclear forces says he assumes the Sept. 3 nuclear test by North Korea was a hydrogen bomb. Air Force Gen. John E. Hyton, commander of Strategic Command, told reporters that while he was not in position to confirm it, he assumes from the size of the underground explosion and other factors that it was a hydrogen bomb, which is a leap beyond the fission, or atomic, bombs North Korea has previously tested. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo