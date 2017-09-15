The Latest: UN Security council condemns North Korea's test

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2017, file photo, Earthquake and Volcano of the Korea Monitoring Division Director Ryoo Yong-gyu speaks to the media about North Korea's artificial earthquake with a map of the Korean peninsular in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea launched an intermediate-range missile that flew over Japan in its longest-ever flight on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, showing that leader Kim Jong Un is defiantly pushing to bolster his weapons programs despite U.S.-led international pressure. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo