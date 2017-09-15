Castro's denial: Personal assurance clouds probe of attacks

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo, Cuba President Raul Castro speaks during a rally in Havana, Cuba. Raul Castro appeared as alarmed as the Americans. The United States, his nation’s sworn enemy until recently, was demanding urgent answers about a spate of U.S. diplomats harmed in Havana. There was talk of futuristic “sonic attacks” and the subtle threat of repercussions. What the Cuban president did next surprised Washington. Castro sought out Jeffrey DeLaurentis, then the top American diplomat in Havana. In a rare face-to-face conversation, Castro personally denied any responsibility and told DeLaurentis he was equally befuddled, several U.S. officials familiar with the exchange told The Associated Press. Ricardo Mazalan, File AP Photo