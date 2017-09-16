Court: Ohio rape convict can play football in Saturday game

FILE – In this March 17, 2013, file photo, Ma'Lik Richmond walks toward the victim and her family to apologize after he and co-defendant Trent Mays were found delinquent on rape and other charges during their trial in juvenile court in Steubenville, Ohio. Richmond sued Youngstown State University in federal court Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, after the school allowed him to join the football team but then told him he couldn't play this season, after a female student circulated a petition asking that Richmond be kept off the team. Keith Srakocic, Pool, File AP Photo