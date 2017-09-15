FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, accompanied by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, left, and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Attorney General Madigan says she's not seeking re-election for a fifth term next year. The Chicago Democrat made the announcement Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, reversing previous public statements that'd run again in 2018. In the statement she says it's time to seek a "new challenge." Her term ends in January 2019.
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, accompanied by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, left, and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Attorney General Madigan says she's not seeking re-election for a fifth term next year. The Chicago Democrat made the announcement Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, reversing previous public statements that'd run again in 2018. In the statement she says it's time to seek a "new challenge." Her term ends in January 2019. Sun Times via AP File Rich Hein
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, accompanied by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, left, and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Attorney General Madigan says she's not seeking re-election for a fifth term next year. The Chicago Democrat made the announcement Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, reversing previous public statements that'd run again in 2018. In the statement she says it's time to seek a "new challenge." Her term ends in January 2019. Sun Times via AP File Rich Hein

Nation & World

Illinois attorney general won't seek re-election in 2018

By SOPHIA TAREEN Associated Press

September 15, 2017 10:50 AM

CHICAGO

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced Friday that she won't seek re-election to a fifth term, reversing previous public statements that she would run again in 2018.

Madigan, who wasn't immediately available for an interview, didn't detail her future plans.

"As I look ahead, I believe that the end of my fourth term as Attorney General will be the right time for me to seek a new challenge," the Chicago Democrat said in a statement. "I have dedicated my career to helping people. That will continue to be my focus, and I am looking forward to finding new ways to do that with the passion that I have brought to my work as Attorney General."

Four years ago, she briefly considered a gubernatorial run, but announced that she'd seek re-election for attorney general instead. She is the daughter of longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and in a 2013 statement said Illinois wouldn't be "well-served by having a governor and speaker of the House from the same family."

Michael Madigan said Friday that his daughter has always stood up for what's right and noted that she's helped pass laws that help victims of sexual assault and fought for homeowners.

"No father could be prouder of his daughter's personal and professional accomplishments, and I look forward to watching her continue her commitment to helping people in a new capacity," he said in a statement.

Word of an open race for Illinois attorney general was expected to generate furious scrambling for next year's contest. The Republican party-backed candidate for attorney general is Erika Harold, a lawyer and former Miss America.

After serving in the Illinois Senate, Lisa Madigan was elected Illinois' first female attorney general in a tight race in 2002. She handily won re-election each of the next three elections.

In recent years, she's raised her profile on the national stage, working with federal officials and filing lawsuits on consumer advocacy issues, including mortgage practices, student loan services and against for-profit colleges.

During her tenure, Madigan has said enforcement actions against banks, lenders and other financial institutions — including settlements over financial misconduct — led to recovering over $3.2 billion in relief for Illinois homeowners, communities and state pension funds. She has also pushed laws requiring colleges and universities to respond to sexual violence on campus and protect victims' rights.

Recently, her office joined attorneys general nationwide in suing to block President Donald Trump's plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

Madigan said she plans to serve out her term, which ends in January 2019.

___

Follow Sophia Tareen on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sophiatareen . Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas at http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv .

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona 0:39

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona
Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement 0:55

Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement
How not to land a rocket booster: A SpaceX blooper reel 2:09

How not to land a rocket booster: A SpaceX blooper reel

View More Video