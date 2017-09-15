Nation & World

Oh, man! Town might change Board of Selectmen to Selectwomen

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 2:47 PM

BROOKLINE, Mass.

A Massachusetts town says it will consider changing the name of its governing body from the Board of Selectmen to the Board of Selectwomen.

Brookline Town Meeting member Michael Burstein tells NECN under his proposal all members of the board, whether male or female, would be referred to as selectwomen. A second proposal would create gender-neutral language for the board and its members.

Board members will take up the proposals at their November meeting.

Board member Heather Hamilton says she believes titles and symbols matter and she's looking forward to an "interesting hash out" on the proposals.

Town residents say the titles should be all-inclusive. They suggest using terms such as "selectpeople" and just "person" because that probably "would make everybody happy."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona 0:39

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona
Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement 0:55

Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement
How not to land a rocket booster: A SpaceX blooper reel 2:09

How not to land a rocket booster: A SpaceX blooper reel

View More Video