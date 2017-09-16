Nation & World

APNewsBreak: Ohio House may revisit Kasich Medicaid veto

By JULIE CARR SMYTH AP Statehouse Correspondent

September 16, 2017 9:30 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Ohio House is again weighing an override of Republican Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-siks) veto protecting Medicaid expansion after scrapping the idea in July.

A memo circulating among House Republicans on Saturday says Speaker Cliff Rosenberger "would just like to see" where his caucus stands now that efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act appear stalled indefinitely in Washington.

Kasich vetoed a budget provision that called for freezing new expansion enrollment starting July 1, 2018, and preventing those who drop off the program from re-enrolling.

Rosenberger said in July that his chamber had the 60 votes necessary to block the veto but had not called the vote because Republicans wanted first to see how the national health care debate would play out.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona 0:39

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona
Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement 0:55

Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement
How not to land a rocket booster: A SpaceX blooper reel 2:09

How not to land a rocket booster: A SpaceX blooper reel

View More Video