Nation & World

Congressman backs Moore in tight Alabama GOP Senate runoff

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 11:12 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who finished third in Alabama's GOP Senate primary, has announced his support for Roy Moore in the heated runoff with Sen. Luther Strange.

At a Saturday rally in Huntsville, Brooks said he has voted by absentee ballot for Moore. Brooks said Moore will "fight for America" and criticized "malicious" tactics of a PAC supporting Strange.

Strange's campaign responded they are confident voters will agree with President Donald Trump that Strange is the best choice in the race. Trump endorsed Strange before the August primary.

Strange and Moore campaigned on opposite ends of Alabama this weekend, urging their voters to get to the polls on Sept. 26

Strange told a young Republican group in Baldwin County that the race is a "dead heat."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona 0:39

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona
Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement 0:55

Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement

View More Video