Nation & World

Harvard student groups: Reinstate Chelsea Manning as fellow

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 3:12 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Twelve Harvard University student groups are condemning the school's reversal of a decision to name Chelsea Manning a visiting fellow.

The groups released a statement Saturday calling for Harvard to reinstate Manning as a fellow.

Harvard reversed its decision on Friday, one day after CIA Director Mike Pompeo scrapped a planned appearance over the visiting fellow designation for the soldier convicted of leaking classified information.

Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf says on the school's website that naming Manning a visiting fellow was a mistake. He says Manning is still invited to spend a day at the school and speak to students.

Manning wrote on Twitter that Harvard chills "marginalized voices under @cia pressure."

Elmendorf didn't immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment on Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona 0:39

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona
Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement 0:55

Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement

View More Video