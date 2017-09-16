A pitch black planet? NASA’s Hubble observes exoplanet reflecting almost no light

More Videos

Watch this little dog ride horseback through the Fair Oaks Chicken Festival 0:19

Watch this little dog ride horseback through the Fair Oaks Chicken Festival

Pause
Oroville Dam Update: Watch as crews install rebar mats and prepare exposed rocks 2:58

Oroville Dam Update: Watch as crews install rebar mats and prepare exposed rocks

Watch moon photo bomb Hubble telescope's shot of Mars 1:31

Watch moon photo bomb Hubble telescope's shot of Mars

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Why Goodwin could be perfect weapon vs. Seahawks; Bowman, Armstead set for big games 1:24

Why Goodwin could be perfect weapon vs. Seahawks; Bowman, Armstead set for big games

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue' 0:50

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue'

James Nelson speaks after being released from jail 0:59

James Nelson speaks after being released from jail

What Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner expects from 49ers Sunday 2:52

What Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner expects from 49ers Sunday

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement 0:55

Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement

  • Watch moon photo bomb Hubble telescope's shot of Mars

    While focusing on Mars, Hubble Space Telescope caught the tiny moon Phobos peeking out from behind its planet in July. Because the moon is so small, it appears star-like in the Hubble pictures. Over the course of 22 minutes, Hubble took 13 separate exposures, allowing astronomers to create a time-lapse video showing the diminutive moon's orbital path. The Hubble observations were intended to photograph Mars, and the moon's cameo appearance was a bonus.

While focusing on Mars, Hubble Space Telescope caught the tiny moon Phobos peeking out from behind its planet in July. Because the moon is so small, it appears star-like in the Hubble pictures. Over the course of 22 minutes, Hubble took 13 separate exposures, allowing astronomers to create a time-lapse video showing the diminutive moon's orbital path. The Hubble observations were intended to photograph Mars, and the moon's cameo appearance was a bonus. NASA Goddard
While focusing on Mars, Hubble Space Telescope caught the tiny moon Phobos peeking out from behind its planet in July. Because the moon is so small, it appears star-like in the Hubble pictures. Over the course of 22 minutes, Hubble took 13 separate exposures, allowing astronomers to create a time-lapse video showing the diminutive moon's orbital path. The Hubble observations were intended to photograph Mars, and the moon's cameo appearance was a bonus. NASA Goddard

Nation & World

A pitch black planet? NASA’s Hubble observes exoplanet reflecting almost no light

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 16, 2017 9:20 PM

Using the Hubble Space Telescope, NASA and the European Space Agency have discovered that a gas planet outside our solar system reflects almost none of the light it receives, making it more or less pitch black.

Dubbed a “hot Jupiter” in Thursday press releases by both NASA and ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope website, the exoplanet known as WASP-12b was first discovered in 2008. It was not until this week that scientists – using the Hubble’s Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph – learned how much (or in this case, how little) light it reflects. It turns out WASP-12b keeps about 94 percent of its visible light inside its atmosphere.

The Hubble’s Twitter account posted an artist’s depiction of the planet.

Obviously, a more realistic rendering would simply be a blank screen.

“We did not expect to find such a dark exoplanet,” said Taylor Bell, lead researcher of the Hubble study, in NASA’s release.

Egg-shaped WASP-12b has a radius nearly double that of Jupiter and has a fixed “day” side and “night” side, according to NASA’s release. The daytime side reaches 2,600 degrees Celsius on the planet’s surface.

The full results of the study, performed to observe WASP-12b’s atmosphere, are available in the Thursday’s issue of “The Astrophysical Journal Letters.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

View More Video