A pitch black planet? NASA’s Hubble observes exoplanet reflecting almost no light

While focusing on Mars, Hubble Space Telescope caught the tiny moon Phobos peeking out from behind its planet in July. Because the moon is so small, it appears star-like in the Hubble pictures. Over the course of 22 minutes, Hubble took 13 separate exposures, allowing astronomers to create a time-lapse video showing the diminutive moon's orbital path. The Hubble observations were intended to photograph Mars, and the moon's cameo appearance was a bonus.

