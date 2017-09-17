Fed-up Illinois legislators head for the exit in big numbers

FILE -In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, Illinois state Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie, D-Chicago, speaks on the House floor at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. More than two-dozen legislators, about 15 percent of the General Assembly, have either resigned months into the current session or said they won't seek re-election. House Majority Leader Currie said that she's ending her nearly 40-year legislative career when her term expires. Seth Perlman, File AP Photo