Al-Qaida-led fighters on the offensive against Syrian troops

This undated photo released Tuesday, Sept 19, 2017 by the al-Qaida-affiliated Ibaa News Agency, that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows smoke rising over buildings that were hit by Syrian government forces bombardment, in Khan Sheikhoun, in the northern province of Idlib, Syria. A Syrian monitoring group says insurgents led by an al-Qaida-linked group have launched a wide offensive against pro-government troops south of their stronghold in the western province of Idlib. Arabic reads, "Criminal regime air force targets Khan Sheikhoun city with a number of raids" Ibaa News Agency, via AP)