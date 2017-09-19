Nation & World

1 killed, 1 injured by blast in Czech military facility

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 2:45 AM

PRAGUE

The Czech defense ministry says an explosion in a military facility in the eastern Czech Republic has killed one and injured another.

It is not immediately clear what caused the blast Tuesday morning in an army lodging in the town of Vyskov, located some 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Prague.

An army base and a military academy are based in the town.

The victim and the injured have not been identified.

Authorities say they don't suspect the explosion to be a terror act or an attack.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Irma ‘survivalists’ make do in Florida Keys after ignoring evacuation orders

Irma ‘survivalists’ make do in Florida Keys after ignoring evacuation orders 2:35

Irma ‘survivalists’ make do in Florida Keys after ignoring evacuation orders
Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane 0:21

Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane
Explore the Cassini Mission's last looks at Saturn 1:14

Explore the Cassini Mission's last looks at Saturn

View More Video