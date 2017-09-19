Nation & World

Israel intercepts drone headed toward Golan Heights

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 4:06 AM

JERUSALEM

The Israeli military says it has shot down a drone that attempted to enter the airspace above the Golan Heights.

Tuesday's army statement did not say who the drone belonged to, or where the interception took place. It also was not clear whether the drone was meant to enter Israeli-controlled airspace or had accidentally approached it. There were no reports of injuries.

Earlier this year, Israel intercepted another drone that strayed into the Golan airspace from neighboring Syria.

Israel has largely stayed out of the fighting in the Syrian civil war. But errant fire frequently spills over into the Israeli side of the Golan, which it captured from Syria in 1967.

In addition, Russian and Iranian forces are fighting in Syria in support of President Bashar Assad.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Irma ‘survivalists’ make do in Florida Keys after ignoring evacuation orders

Irma ‘survivalists’ make do in Florida Keys after ignoring evacuation orders 2:35

Irma ‘survivalists’ make do in Florida Keys after ignoring evacuation orders
Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane 0:21

Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane
Explore the Cassini Mission's last looks at Saturn 1:14

Explore the Cassini Mission's last looks at Saturn

View More Video