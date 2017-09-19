The Latest: Interfaith leaders in St. Louis call for justice

Hundreds of protesters stand outside of the St. Louis city jail on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. The protesters chanted "free our people" outside the jail on Monday night to show solidarity with those who remain behind bars. Police said that more than 120 people were arrested during Sunday's protests. Monday was the fourth day of protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer in the killing of a black suspect. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP David Carson