FILE- In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, Sen. Luther Strange speaks to media after forcing a runoff against former Chief Justice Roy Moore in Homewood, Ala. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who finished third in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary, has announced his support for Roy Moore in the heated runoff with Strange. At a Saturday, Sept. 16, rally in Huntsville, Brooks said he has voted by absentee ballot for Moore. Butch Dill, File AP Photo
Trump, Pence to campaign for Strange before GOP runoff

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 7:21 AM

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will campaign for Alabama Sen. Luther Strange in the final days before the hotly contested Republican runoff between Strange and Roy Moore, the state's former chief justice.

Trump will attend a campaign rally on Friday for Strange at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. The event had originally been planned for Saturday but was moved to Friday, the senator's campaign announced.

Pence will be in Alabama Monday to make the case for Strange, who is locked in a Sept. 26 runoff battle for the Republican nomination for Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat. Details on Pence's visit haven't been released.

Strange has been forced into a tight race with Moore despite the backing of Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

