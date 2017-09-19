Trump, Pence to campaign for Strange before GOP runoff

FILE- In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, Sen. Luther Strange speaks to media after forcing a runoff against former Chief Justice Roy Moore in Homewood, Ala. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who finished third in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary, has announced his support for Roy Moore in the heated runoff with Strange. At a Saturday, Sept. 16, rally in Huntsville, Brooks said he has voted by absentee ballot for Moore. Butch Dill, File AP Photo