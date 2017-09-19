Congo leader opens peace conference in bloody Kasai region

In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo made available by UNICEF, a boy displays a scar from a wound he obtained during his time in the militia, in Mbuji Mayi, Kasai province, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Congo’s Kasai region is the latest deadly hotspot in the vast Central African country that has seen violent rebellions for decades. Once again, children are among the most vulnerable victims. UNICEF via AP Patrick Rose