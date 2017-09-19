Kim Sordyl poses for a photo at home as her family eats breakfast in the kitchen in Portland, Ore., on Friday, July 7, 2017. In April 2017, the Portland, Ore., school district filed a lawsuit against Sordyl, who is seeking records about employees on leave for alleged misconduct after the disclosure that one psychologist had been off for three years. Sordyl said she believes the information will expose costly missteps by district human resources officials and lawyers, and the district attorney has already ordered the records to be released.
Nation & World

Portland schools face audit after suing records requesters

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 11:51 AM

PORTLAND, Oregon

Oregon's secretary of state says his office will audit spending by Portland Public Schools, in part because of the district's decision to sue people who requested public records.

The Associated Press featured the district in a story over the weekend about government agencies filing lawsuits against people who seek documents.

Secretary of State Dennis Richardson told the Oregonian/Oregon Live (http://bit.ly/2fxy0lP ) that Portland residents have complained to him about the district's problems and that the public records lawsuit is one reason why it deserves an audit.

The office's audits director told a state legislative committee on Monday that the district will undergo special scrutiny because it receives "the lion's share" of money allocated by the state Department of Education.

