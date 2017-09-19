Nation & World

SD lawmaker shares image depicting protesters hit by vehicle

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 4:25 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

A Republican South Dakota legislator is under fire for a meme she shared on her Facebook page depicting protesters being hit by a vehicle.

Rep. Lynne DiSanto of Box Elder shared the image Sept. 7 under the caption "All Lives Splatter." The Argus Leader reports the image was posted less than a month after a driver rammed through counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman.

DiSanto deleted the post Tuesday. She is the Republican majority whip in the state House. DiSanto did not respond to requests for comment.

South Dakota Forward and Indivisible Rapid City called on DiSanto to apologize. South Dakota Democratic Party Executive Director Sam Parkinson calls the image "offensive."

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm says the move was an error in judgment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 1:47

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico
After 8 months in Mars-like habitat, see research crew emerge from isolation 2:00

After 8 months in Mars-like habitat, see research crew emerge from isolation
This police car was set on fire as protests erupt at Georgia Tech 0:28

This police car was set on fire as protests erupt at Georgia Tech

View More Video